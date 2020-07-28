Sisters of missing woman believed to be mother of boy found in Miramar speak out

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a missing woman believed to be the mother of a boy found wandering alone in Miramar over the weekend is pleading for the public’s help in finding her.

The search continues for 21-year-old Leila Cavett, Tuesday.

Cavett’s family members took a more than 12-hour journey from Jasper, Alabama by car and arrived at the Miramar Police headquarters on Tuesday to get an update on the search and investigation.

They said they are really confused and trying not to think the worst.

“It’s just starting to become a lot more real now, and I definitely just want to know that my sister is OK,” said Gina Lewis.

Lewis along with Karina and Teyana Cavett said the 2-year-old boy is their nephew, Kamdyn.

Ebony Williams found Kamdyn in a Miramar neighborhood on Sunday.

“I heard the baby crying, so I walked over, and I realized he was by himself,” said Williams. “I asked him, ‘Where’s your mommy?’ And he kind of just like pointed everywhere.”

“I’m extremely grateful for not only that woman, but everyone that had to do with making sure he was OK,” said Lewis.

Leila’s sisters said she is never without her son.

“Since he was born,” said Karina.

They are trying to figure out not only how the two got separated but also why the two were in South Florida in the first place.

Leila lives in Georgia and does not have any family or friends in Florida, according to her sisters.

“On July 17, we were on the phone for about an hour, and she was fine,” said Teyana. “She didn’t have any plans to come to Florida.”

The search has extended to Alabama while family members do their best to stay positive.

“We definitely don’t want to speak anything out into the world right now,” said Gina.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

