MIAMI (WSVN) - The sister of a man who was wounded in a drive-by mass shooting in Miami’s Wynwood section over Memorial Day Weekend is speaking out, saying he was trying to do his job when shots were fired.

The 38-year-old victim’s sister, who asked not to be named for her family’s safety, said she is trying to keep her emotions together for the sake of her family but, mainly, for her injured brother.

“My brother was one of the victims that was shot on Friday night in Wynwood,” she said. “He got shot twice.”

She said her brother had just picked up a job working as a custodian for the parties that are held in the area of Northwest First Court and 20th Street.

He remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital recovering from his injuries.

“[He was shot] in his left thigh, and he got shot in his back right here, and it came out through the front,” the victim’s sister said. “He’s in a lot of pain.”

A total of seven people were shot, and a man died from the May 28 shooting, when dozens of bullets flew through the night.

Bullet holes remain in the metal fence that surrounds the venue space, and other bullet holes have been painted over the concrete wall.

City of Miami Police said they have not located the people responsible for the drive-by shooting.

“I’ve been sick,” the victim’s sister said. “[He’s] a very loving and caring person with a really good heart. I’m trying to keep my composure, and it’s hard.”

She added she is waiting for her brother to undergo surgery at the hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

