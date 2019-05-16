Sister of man killed in Blue Martini shooting speaks out; shooter identified as retired DEA agent

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - New details surrounding the fatal shooting at a Fort Lauderdale bar have surfaced.

Officials said 52-year-old Andre Clark, a retired DEA agent, opened fire inside the Blue Martini bar along the 2400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, last week.

He’s said to be cooperating with investigators but as of now has not been charged.

The sister of the deceased victim, identified as Arnold Person, spoke to 7News at their attorney’s office in Plantation.

“I’m gonna miss my brother,” said Natasha Cooks. “He was a good man, a good brother. I’m speechless now. He works hard in our church. My mother is the pastor. He works very hard to make the ministry function like a ministry should.”

Person’s mother said she’s never had any problems with him throughout her life.

Neither family member could figure out how a night meant to be a celebration of life escalated to “some sort of incident.”

Another victim hurt in the shooting refused to speak with 7News because they were still recovering from an illness and gunshot wound.

