NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a large sinkhole opened up near a street corner in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and officials from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department responded to the sinkhole that formed near Northwest 51st Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday.

A nearby fence and sign were damaged, but it’s unclear whether the sinkhole and the property damage are related.

Some traffic in the area was closed due to repairs.

The cause of the sinkhole remains under investigation.

