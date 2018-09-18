Single mother receives car through recycled rides program

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several businesses worked to gift a car to a South Florida mother studying for a nursing degree.

Single mother Sharlene Vallecillo has been raising a toddler by herself, and the community wanted to help her.

She’s been waiting for three months for a car, and now that it’s here, she can’t believe it. “It’s so beautiful,” Vallecillo said.

From now on, Vallecillo will be riding in style in her Volkswagen.

Multiple businesses came together to make this all possible.

Geico paid the insurance for the car for one year and Enterprise got Vallecillo a baby chair for her child.

“We fixed it alongside with other shops in Miami, donated parts and paint from Sherwin-Williams,” said Mike Muso with H&M Auto Body. “Geico gave the car, we gave the labor, and some other companies gave parts, so we fixed it, and here we are today.”

The National Auto Body Council’s recycled rides program found the 25-year-old mother through Glory House of Miami. It’s a non-profit devoted to supporting abused women.

“For her, it’s very difficult because she has to be in school very, very early,” said Betty Lara with Glory House of Miami, “and daycare does not open until 8 [a.m.], but she needs to be in school, so if you take the bus, you know how long that takes, so this will not only help her but will help her son as well.”

Vallecillo told 7News that sometimes times are hard, but she plans to march on.

“At times, I wanted to give up, but I said you have to keep going,” Vallecillo said.

Now she can keep going as a first-time car owner.

“Thank you, I’m blessed,” Vallecillo said. “God is amazing for permitting this to happen.”

Vallecillo is the fifth recipient from the non-profit to receive a car.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.