POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Pompano Beach Sunday morning left one person dead.

A yellow corvette veered off the road and lost control along the I-95 exit ramp on West Sample Road.

The driver, a 45-year-old Hispanic male, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.