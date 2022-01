MIAMI (WSVN) - Simply Healthcare Plans and Feeding South Florida teamed up to help members of Miami’s Allapattah community.

Participants distributed food at the YMCA along Northwest 17th Avenue and 23rd Terrace, Friday.

Simply Healthcare didn’t end their efforts there.

They also gave funding to the organization’s mobile grocery store.

