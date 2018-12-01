SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Accoridng to Miami-Dade Police, 79-year-old Miguel Angel Amion Sr. went missing on Saturday. He drove away from the 20000 block of Southwest 90th Avenue Road and has not been seen since.

Officials said Amion has dementia and may be in need of services.

#SilverAlert: Miguel Angel Amion Sr., 79-Years-Old, 5’08”, 130 lbs, is missing from the 20000 block of SW 90 Ave Rd. The missing and endangered person suffers from Dementia and may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/rKKAn9FW5z — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 2, 2018

Amion stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-Shirt with pink stains and ripped blue Jeans, also with pink stains.

Amion was driving a green 2004 Nissan Xterra with the Florida tag DWUW81.

Authorities urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

