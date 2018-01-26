Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Police has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who went missing on Friday.

According to investigators, 85-year-old Carmelo LaMagna was last seen along the 1000 block of Wynmoor Circle, at around 3 p.m.

Police said he is afflicted with numerous medical conditions, and his family believes he is in an endangered state.

Authorities are looking for a white 2017 Honda Accord with the Florida license tag N924AQ.

Officials said LaMagna is in need of immediate medical attention and should be directed to the nearest hospital if contact is made with him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

