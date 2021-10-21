NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new sign is causing controversy in a Miami-Dade community, just weeks before residents make a major decision.

On Nov. 2, Biscayne Gardens residents will decide whether to become their own municipality or remain part of the county.

There are plenty of signs in the Biscayne Gardens neighborhood, both pro-incorporation and anti-incorporation, in regards to the upcoming vote.

One of those signs include a billboard that reads, “KKK don’t want Black city,” that is displayed beneath Interstate 95, along Northwest Sixth Avenue.

“I just saw that yesterday, and I wasn’t aware of that argument,” said Biscayne Gardens resident Dwight Taylor.

But some residents said the decision has nothing to do with race.

“Somebody is playing the race card, and we all know that politics is messy,” said Biscayne Gardens resident Julie Ann Pinder.

Pinder, 31, said she is against incorporation. She is among those promoting the “bad tax” campaign, that warns of higher taxes for services already covered by the county.

“There’s no need to create a new city when we already have essential citywide services,” said Pinder. “We have access to everything that we need. Why try to reinvent the wheel?”

“I think we’re just trying to get the costs low for the folks here,” said Taylor.

“Very peaceful, crime-free,” said Biscayne Gardens resident Robert Roldan, “so what else can they do? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“Say yes 2021,” is the campaign for incorporation.

Thursday night, Bernard Jennings, the chairperson for the pro-incorporation campaign, issued a statement that reads, “This incorporation effort we are in support of is based on factual information provided by third-party professionals, as well as Miami-Dade county governmental employee professionals, that all show that incorporating Biscayne Gardens is the favorable thing to do.”

Jennings is also the President and CEO of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce.

As for the third campaign, alleging there’s a movement to prevent a “Black city,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it’s missing the mark.

“This has nothing to do with race,” said Cava. “It has nothing to do with background, ethnicity. This is basically what the residents of that community want.”

7News tried to reach out to all three campaigns regarding incorporation. As of Thursday night, the third campaign has not responded.

