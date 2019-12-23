Sidewalk collapses outside Sunny Isles Beach condo

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sidewalk near a waterway in Sunny Isles Beach has collapsed and has partially sunk.

The incident happened outside the Arlen House Condominium along Bayview Drive near Collins Avenue, Monday.

7News drone footage captured the damage in the aftermath of the collapse.

A red Cadillac, which was on the sidewalk before its collapse, could be seen teetering over the edge. It remains unclear if the car suffered damage from the incident.

One lane in the area has been closed.

Officials have not said if the sidewalk collapse was weather-related.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.