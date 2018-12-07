Siblings arrested for bringing loaded gun to school placed on house arrest

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two siblings accused of bringing a loaded gun to South Miami Middle School have been placed on home detention.

Accompanied by their father, the two minors faced a judge, Friday morning.

According to officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the 12-year-old brother had the gun in his backpack on Thursday. The child had apparently gotten into a fight with another student and was on his way to the principal’s office when his 13-year-old brother got the gun and stored it in his own backpack.

That is where police found the firearm.

School officials said the firearm was never displayed and no threats were made.

Friday, a judge placed both boys on house arrest, requiring that they be outfitted with ankle monitors.

The judge made sure the brothers understood the terms of the disciplinary action.

“Like the ankle bracelet thing?” asked one of the boys.

“Yeah, like the ankle bracelet thing,” said the judge. “What does that mean?”

“Like, I can’t leave the house, and if I do, it will start beeping?” asked the boy.

“Something along those lines, yes,” said the judge, “so, you’re not going to be leaving the house at all because if you leave the house your father is going to be in a very bad position; he’s having to call it in.”

When the judge asked if the father could keep the boys in detention at home, the father reassured her, saying, “Yeah, they’re going to be in jail at home.”

Both cases are now in the hands of the state attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

