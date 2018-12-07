Siblings arrested for bringing loaded gun to school placed house arrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two siblings accused of bringing a loaded gun to a Miami middle school have been placed to home detention.

Accompanied by their father, the two minors faced a judge, Friday.

According to officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the 12-year-old brother had the gun in his backpack. The child had apparently gotten into a fight with another student and was on his way to the principal’s office when his 13-year-old brother got the gun and stored it in his own backpack.

That is where police found the firearm.

Friday, a judge placed both boys on house arrest, requiring that they be outfitted with ankle monitors.

“If you leave the house, your father is going to be in a very bad position of having to call it in,” the judge told the boys.

When the judge asked if the father could keep the boys in detention at home, the father reassured her, saying, “Yeah, they’re going to be in jail at home.”

Both cases are now in the hands of the state attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be field.

