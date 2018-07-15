MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents watching the World Cup final in Miami Gardens were jolted by the sound a shuttle bus crashing into their home.

The crash took place Sunday morning near Northwest 167th Street and 22nd Avenue.

The homeowners said it sounded like a bomb going off.

“It happened all of a sudden, a boom, like a loud noise,” said homeowner Queenie Mitchell.

“It sounded like an earthquake,” echoed homeowner Bernard Mitchell. “Everything went haywire.”

Everyone inside the home was left shaken up, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

