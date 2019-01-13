Shutdown woes: Local TSA worker speaks out, as Weston law firm offers free services

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A TSA employee who works at Miami International Airport is one of hundreds of thousands of federal employees struggling to make ends meet in what has become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The employee, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he’s still been going to work but not getting paid for it. Now his bills are piling up.

Meanwhile, a South Florida law firm is doing its part to help.

Roy Oppenheim of Oppenheim Law in Weston is offering free legal services to federal employees until they receive their next paycheck.

“There are going to be a lot of people facing foreclosures, evictions, the inability to foreclose on a home,” said Oppenheim, “and we’re going to help these folks and make sure their rights are property represented.”

The partial shutdown has affected thousands of federal workers around the nation, many of whom have not gotten a paycheck. As a result, TSA workers have been calling in sick, forcing airports to shut down terminals, like Terminal B at Houston’s Bush Airport.

Concourse G at MIA remained partially shut down throughout the weekend, as officials shuffled TSA agents to other terminals to help fill in the gaps. That terminal is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

If you would like to contact Oppenheim Law, call 954-384-6114 or email roy@oplaw.net . The firm’s website is www.oppenheinlaw.com. Its address is 2500 Weston Road, Suite 404, Weston, FL 33331.

