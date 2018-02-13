Davie nonprofit gives 10 homeless people makeovers for Valentine’s Day

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie nonprofit is giving makeovers to a group of homeless people just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Showering Love gave 10 homeless men and women makeovers, Tuesday.

The nonprofit, located in Davie and founded by a formerly homeless woman, will provide haircuts, coloring and beard trimming.

“I remember what it was like to be homeless and to feel hopeless, and I know what it feels like to be hopeful, and we know what’s possible, and that’s why we’re here,” said founder Jeanne Lewis.

Along with the makeovers, the group also received clothing, job interviews and a Valentine’s Day dinner.

For more information on Showering Love, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.