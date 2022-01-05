FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A ShotSpotter alert after a barrage of bullets were fired near Fort Lauderdale on New Year’s Eve triggered a takedown.

The gun-locating service alert led to the seizure of 13 guns, including two short-barreled rifles.

Officials also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested 52-year-old Willie Pickett.

He is being charged with two counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

