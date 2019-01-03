Shots fired outside Miramar restaurant

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a shots were fired outside of a restaurant in Miramar.

Police responded to the Licking Restaurant along the 12000 block of Miramar Parkway, at around midnight Thursday.

7News was on scene, where the parking lot of the restaurant could be seen blocked off by crime scene tape, as well as evidence markers by what appeared to be shell casings and articles of clothing.

At this point, police have not yet confirmed if anyone was shot.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

