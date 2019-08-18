Shots fired in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood near Southland Mall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after gunfire tore through a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood near Southland Mall.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police cruisers and yellow tape blocking traffic along the 22000 block of Southwest 118th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Traces of bullet holes were found in a car a garage and the walls of a home.

Investigators have not provided any information on a shooter or shooters or whether anyone was injured.

Neighbors said there have been shootings going on for a while now in this exact area.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.