PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an attempted armed carjacking in Pembroke Pines.

Officers are investigating an attempted armed carjacking which occurred at approximately 5:30AM this morning at 12900 Pembroke Road. Shots were fired during the incident, but the driver was not injured. A media release regarding this incident is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/DFrfNO9lQo — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 13, 2018

Pembroke Pines Police tweeted at 5:30 a.m. Monday, that the attempted carjacking happened at 12900 Pembroke Road. Police said shots were fired during the attempt, as well.

The driver was not injured, police said, but an investigation is ongoing.

