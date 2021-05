MIAMI (WSVN) - A Rolls-Royce in Miami has been left with bullet holes.

The pricey vehicle was shot at several times in the area of Northwest 39th Street and North Miami Avenue, Thursday night.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.