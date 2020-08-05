Shots fired at Miami-Dade Police officers in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several shots were fired at Miami-Dade Police officers who were investigating a scene in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting occurred along the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace, Wednesday.

Another close call tonight as members of our Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force are fired upon while doing their job in South Miami-Dade. Thankfully, the Officers are ok but we need tips to identify the shooter(s). Call 305-471-TIPS or 9-1-1 if an emergency. pic.twitter.com/eh6niZjgUC — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) August 6, 2020

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a tweet that the officers involved are OK, but the identity of the shooters remain unknown.

The involved officers are a part of the department’s homicide bureau’s street violence task force, Ramirez said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

