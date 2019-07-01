Shots fired as victim thwarts attempted carjacking in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a City of Miami neighborhood when, police said, the victim of an attempted carjacking confronted the armed thief.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim told officers he was attempting to place his bicycle in the rear of his pickup truck when the subject entered the vehicle.

Police said there was a struggle between the two men, leading to shots being fired.

Officials said the subject fled in an unknown direction, leaving his gun behind.

The victim only suffered minor injuries.

