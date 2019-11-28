Shopping at Habitat for Humanity on Black Friday helps the community

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season has officially started and the malls aren’t the only places offering great Black Friday deals.

The Habitat for Humanity Restore located at 505 W Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale is also offering discounts for shoppers on Friday.

Everything in the store will have an extra 25% off, and each purchase will help Habitat for Humanity build homes for families across South Florida.

“Folks know when they buy that special gift here, you’re giving to Habitat and our efforts to give a hand to folks in need of help,” said said Thor Barraclough with Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Shoppers can find different furniture items, lighting and so much more.

“We’ve got all kinds of beds, lamps, we’ve got artwork,” said Barraclough. “The great thing is, every one of these pieces are unique because we don’t have ten of them in the back. We have this one piece that you’re going to get here and not see it anywhere else.”

“They have good stuff and the price is right,” said customer Lark Suddith, “and you’re doing something to help someone else.”

Those who can’t make it on Black Friday can still snag great deals any other day.

“These incredible light fixtures, these couches that you see here are really going to be a third, or even less, of the price you would see in a retail environment,” said Barraclough.

Tom Andrew was able to get his shopping done ahead of his holiday party.

“I just bought a reclining Italian leather chair for a couple hundred dollars compared to probably $1,200,” said Andrew.

The Habitat for Humanity of Broward will be closed on Thanksgiving and will be open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

