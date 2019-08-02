Shoppers take part in back-to-school tax holiday at Broward, Miami-Dade malls

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of school weeks away, the next five days of tax free deals makes it the perfect time to gear up with school supplies.

This weekend, shoppers can get many items on their children’s back-to-school lists tax free at all retailers until Tuesday, and JC Penney is no exception.

Parents are taking advantage of the back-to-school deals at the store over at the Westfield Mall in Plantation, where uniform polo shirts and bottoms such as khaki and navy pants are buy one get one free.

Juniors and kids’ clothing items are also on clearance at JC Penny, on top of being tax free.

Tina Pérez, a sales representative at JC Penney, compared the back-to-school tax free holiday to Black Friday.

“We’re drumming up our start now. Our peak is in the afternoon, so in a little while we’re gonna be filled — it’s like Black Friday,” Perez said. “So, usually tax free Friday, Saturday and Sunday is Black Friday in August.”

Debbie Knight is shopping with her grandkids, and she’s ecstatic about the good deals JC Penney has to offer.

“The shirts are buy one get one free. They also have, you spend $25 you get $10 off, so you cannot beat this,” Knight said.

Susy Cohen, one of the parents shopping for school clothes for their kids at JC Penney, said the tax holiday is a great way to teach kids the value of getting ready to go back to school.

“We have to do what we can, and it’s important to get out there and show them the value of what we’re doing. It’s always a lesson,” Cohen said.

She is also very excited for the new school year to begin, even if her son isn’t.

“I’m very excited. I’m ready,” Cohen said.

