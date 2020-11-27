Shoppers head to Aventura Mall for Black Friday deals

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - South Floridians got an early start to their holiday shopping at Aventura Mall on Black Friday.

By 8 a.m., the line outside Zara was gone as early risers were able to start shopping.

This year’s Black Friday is different from others due to the pandemic as shoppers and employees at the mall could be seen wearing their masks.

Aventura Mall officials said they just want everyone to stay safe and will be strictly enforcing social distancing and face covering rules.

Some shoppers told 7News they got some deals and felt safe while doing so.

“I’m almost sad because 5 o’clock in the morning I was at [JC Penny] and I was the only one in the store,” said shopper Andrea Wildman. “I used to wait outside, camping outside after Thanksgiving dinner, for the stores to open. It’s just not the same.”

Officials with Aventura Mall ask those planning on heading to the stores to bring their masks with them and to follow the social distancing guidelines.

