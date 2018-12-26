Shoppers head back to stores to return unwanted holiday gifts

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With Christmas Day over and done with, shoppers made their annual journey back to the stores to return gifts that may be better off with someone else.

Traffic at Dolphin Mall was slower than normal yet full of customers making their respective returns, Wednesday.

According to the National Retail Federation’s December survey, 50 percent of consumers plan to hit the stores the day after Christmas, with 17 percent there to make returns or exchanges.

“We’re returning stuff at Victoria Secret, and we’re going to Hollister, and it’s awesome because there’s nobody here, it’s empty: good timing,” said shopper Christine Pavlou.

However, not everyone at the mall was there to make returns. Many came to snag some after-Christmas deals.

“Not too bad. Not too many people, so you can kind of get in and out of stores pretty well, so it’s good,” said Bobi Newton, who was visiting the mall looking for deals.

Keep in mind, if you plan to make a return, bring the receipt or the gift receipt for the purchase.

