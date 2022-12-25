AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hours before the stroke of midnight, South Florida malls saw a Christmas rush.

Last-minute shoppers on Saturday hit the stores at Aventura Mall to secure those last stocking stuffers and gifts to put under their trees.

“I’m Christmas shopping for my family. I’m disguising [my bag] as shoes, but it’s a yoga mat for my mom” said shopper Xander Harrington. “I’m just trying to get Christmas shopping [done]. I’m a little delayed on it, but just trying to be here right now.”

“I had to ball out, I had to get some perfume for my stepmom, some cologne for the dad and having a good time, you know, spreading cheer, spreading love,” said shopper Justice Delacruz.

Most malls across South Florida closed on Saturday night and won’t reopen on Christmas Day. Those include Aventura Mall, Dadeland Mall, Dolphin Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall.

