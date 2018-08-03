Shoppers flock to South Florida malls for tax-free weekend deals

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With classes set to resume in several weeks, shoppers across the Sunshine State are hoping to cash in on some back-to-school savings, and those in South Florida were no exception.

Shoppers at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater said they wanted to get an early start to the state’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which allows them to purchase a wide array of items without paying sales tax, from Friday through Sunday.

“I came specifically to get their shoes, take advantage of that,” said Marcilla Tucker, who came to the shopping center with her children.

Now it’s just a matter of finding the best deals.

“Well, Nike has a sale going on, and then on top of tax-free, 20 percent off, so that’s a great deal,” said Tucker.

Shoppers said they’re taking full advantage of the popular tax holiday, which kicked off at midnight on Friday.

“Sorry, not the kids. It’s all about me,” said a shopper.

“Money’s tight, so I’m happy that they have a lot of deals,” said shopper Sharon Billasanti.

This year, shoppers won’t have to pay sales tax on clothes and accessories that cost less than $60 per item. That includes school supplies that cost less than $15.

“It’s saved us a lot of money today,” said a shopper. “We’ve bought a lot of things.”

“I’m here to buy my shoes, the pants I need to wear for school,” said shopper Sabrina Perna.

“I didn’t come to shop for me. I came to shop for the kids today, and that’s it,” said shopper Tanisha Williams. “I’ll get my stuff another time.”

Even though many of the doorbuster specials are geared toward schoolchildren, shoppers of all ages can take advantage of the savings.

“I guess it makes me feel young, since it’s for students, and I’m a little older than being a student,” said shopper Randy Tugg. “I’m happy about that.”

The tax-free weekend ends Sunday at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

