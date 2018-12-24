Shoppers fill South Florida malls to finish last-minute gift purchases

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With Christmas just hours away, shoppers headed to malls across South Florida to make their last-minute gift purchases.

Crowds started to pick up at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Monday afternoon. Many shoppers were seen carrying bags with Christmas gifts for friends, family, co-workers and even themselves.

“We’re just gonna get our last couple gifts,” said shopper Alondra Rodriguez.

Shopper Patricia Shaw said she is looking for a special something for her loved ones.

“My nieces, my nephews and me,” she said.

Shopper David Gonzalez admitted that every year he waits until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts.

“I’m horrible. I’m a procrastinator. I was off today, and I tried to take advantage of it,” he said.

Gonzalez said there were still many people left to cross off his gift list, but he is receiving a little help.

“I have a lot of nephews and nieces, but I called my mother to see if she had gotten something for them, and she did,” he said, “so I’ll just make sure that she adds my name to it.”

Rodriguez said she a different reason for making her way to the mall so late.

“We were on vacation. We just got back from California, so we kind of left everything for the last minute,” she said.

For many shoppers taking advantage of holiday sales, the deals were an added bonus.

When asked whether she found some good bargains, Shaw replied, “Yes, we did.”

Santa was also at the mall greeting those who wanted to tell him their last-minute Christmas wishes.

Despite the steady stream of shoppers, those who spoke with 7News reported a pretty smooth experience throughout the day.

“Well, we came early, so it was not that busy,” said Shaw.

In Broward, shoppers at Sawgrass Mills Mall were doing the same: working to get in before the crowds really ramped up.

“We’ve definitely done a lot. We’ve been here since 9 o’ clock,” said a shopper. “We’re still going.”

And in the midst of the eleventh-hour purchases, shoppers said they have not forgotten what the spirit of the season is all about.

Jay Degood, who works at Santa’s Enchanted Forest, was out looking to buy gifts for his co-workers.

“Some of the guys have shoes that have holes in them, so I’m out here to buy new shoes for these guys,” he said. “Some of them don’t have much, so this time of the year is when you have to give. You gotta show some love.”

Most shopping centers across South Florida are scheduled to close at 6 p.m., including Dolphin Mall, Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills Mall and The Falls.

