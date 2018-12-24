Shoppers fill Dolphin Mall to finish last minute gift purchases

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With Christmas just a day away, shoppers are heading to the mall to make their last-minute gift purchases.

Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater was full of shoppers, many carrying bags with Christmas gifts for friends, family, co-workers and even themselves.

“We’re just gonna get our last couple gifts,” said shopper Alondra Rodriguez.

Jay Degood, who works at Santa’s Enchanted Forest was out looking to buy gifts for his co-workers.

“Some of the guys have shoes that have holes in them, so I’m out here to buy new shoes for these guys,” Degood said. “Some of them don’t have much, so this time of the year is when you have to give. You gotta show some love.”

Santa was also at the mall greeting those who wanted to tell him their last minute Christmas wishes.

Dolphin Mall is scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.