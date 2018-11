HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lines are already forming outside a Best Buy store in Hialeah as shoppers hope to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

People are planning to sleep outside the business, pitching tents to camp out for the night, Wednesday.

The store will not open for early Black Friday bargains until 5 p.m., Thursday.

