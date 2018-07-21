Shopper robbed outside Sawgrass Mills Mall parking garage; subject not found

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was robbed outside of a parking garage at Sawgrass Mills Mall, leading police to shut it down temporarily.

Sunrise Police responded to the shopping center Saturday night.

Officials said the victim was robbed just outside of Parking Garage 1.

Police closed the parking lot and set up a perimeter where the subject may be contained. However, they did not find the perpetrator.

7News cameras captured police officers speaking with shoppers, as people waited outside the parking garage.

Police have since cleared the scene. They said they not actively searching for a subject.

Just before 9 p.m., shoppers were seen walking into the parking garage.

Officials did not specify whether the victim sustained any injuries.

