Shoplifting squirrel spotted stealing candy from Disney’s Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Workers at a store in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom came across an unusual shoplifter.

Jessica Dornfried started recording after spotting a squirrel rummaging through a candy shelf and picking up a bag of peanut M&M’s.

As someone nearby tries to shoo the critter away, the squirrel made its getaway out of the store with the bag of candy in its mouth.

Since being posted Friday, the video has been shared over 12,000 times.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.