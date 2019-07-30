Shoplifters pepper spray supermarket employee in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an employee at a Fresco Y Mas in Southwest Miami-Dade was maced when confronting a group of women suspected of shoplifting.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the supermarket, located on the 18800 block of Southwest 117th Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said three females were attempting to shoplift when an employee confronted them.

After spraying the employee with mace, the women fled from the scene in a green Honda Civic.

No victims were transported from the scene, and the store remained open following the incident.

If you have any information on the group’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.