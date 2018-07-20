Shoplifter steals 15 electronic razors from Weston Walgreens

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are trying to identify a man caught on camera running out of a drugstore in Weston with several stolen razors.

Store surveillance cameras captured the subject as he walked into the Walgreens store near 17th Street and Bonaventure Boulevard on June 18.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the thief grabbed 15 electronic razors and shoved them into a plastic bag before he ran out of the store.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

