Shooting victim found on SR 836/Dolphin Expressway in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found along the Dolphin Expressway in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was found along the expressway at Northwest 45th Avenue, Monday.

7Skyforce HD showed the victim being placed in the back of a City of Miami Fire Rescue ambulance. He was then transported Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 186th Street, but it remains unknown if this was the location where the shooting took place.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the scene where the shooting victim was found.

