Shooting suspect in custody after brief chase ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after a brief chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a call about shots fired at the Hammocks Town Center, located along Southwest 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard just after 9 a.m., Thursday.

According to authorities, a man stepped out of his white Ford Explorer at the shopping plaza and fired shots at Miwi Cafe.

“I heard two gunshots while I was getting my breakfast and I just turned around and I just saw a man in a firing position,” said one witness. “We ran over down that direction and the Publix employees started calling us into the warehouse.”

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez.

He then got back into the vehicle, fled the scene and was quickly spotted by officers.

After a brief pursuit, the driver of the vehicle bailed out in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 136th Street.

Cellphone video captured by a witness showed officers taking the suspect down.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the suspect could be spotted sitting on the ground with a bandage wrapped around his head.

He was treated on scene by paramedics for a minor head injury.

Several police cruisers could also be seen surrounding the Ford.

Police are now working to determine what led to the man firing shots at the cafe.

“The big focus now is on finding out why this happened,” said Rodriguez.

The cafe has temporarily shut down but hopes to reopen soon.

The owner believes the suspect may have been a previous customer at the cafe.

