Shooting outside Miami Gardens Family Dollar injures 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the shooter who injured a man near a Miami Gardens dollar store.

According to Miami Gardens Police, a man was shot outside of a Family Dollar store on Northwest 19th Street and 27th Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the subject was arguing with another man inside the store, and that’s when things escalated.

The subject then shot the man before he fled on foot.

Security guard Kerry Hodde witnessed the shooting. “Both legs were bleeding, and I saw exit and entry wounds, so I don’t know if it was one shot or two shots,” he said. “I don’t know. I heard one.”

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.