Shooting on I-95 near Commercial Blvd causes minor crash, no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in on Interstate 95 caused a minor crash, Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Commercial Boulevard exit, around 2 p.m.
The shots came from one vehicle, shooting toward the other vehicles, according to FHP.
Two vehicles were hit and caused a minor crash.
No injuries were reported.
FHP is currently investigating.
