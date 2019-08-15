Shooting investigation underway near Venetian Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded near the Venetian Causeway.

City of Miami Police units were spotted near a home along North Venetian Drive, at around 3:45 a.m., Thursday.

“In the early morning hours, there was some sort of a dispute over here at one of the homes on the Venetian Causeway. That argument escalated where there were shots fired,” said City of Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

“We do have a victim that was shot and is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the moment,” Cruz said.

Police said the shooting was the climax of a heated argument, but they have not said what started the fight.

Witness Andria Rivero said, “3:30 in the morning I’m awaken with gunshots, and I hear people talking and running.”

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where multiple marked units could be seen parked at an intersection.

“[I] wasn’t sure what was going on until the police officer knocked on the door around 6 a.m. and let us know that the street was blocked because there was a crime scene,” a neighbor said. “There were people yelling, curse words, going back and forth.”

This is not the first time the home has made headlines.

In March, MMA fighter Conor McGregor was arrested at the home after he was involved in an altercation with a fan.

Neighbors said the trouble did not stop there.

“There are all kinds of bad people staying there because they have parties, they’re not considerate of their neighbors, you know? They really need to shut it down,” a neighbor said.

Police closed off the roads while detectives began their investigation.

7News cameras captured several evidence markers on the street.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

