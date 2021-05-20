Shooting investigation underway in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is currently underway in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A large police presence can be seen surrounding a Chevron gas station near Southwest 102nd Avenue and 35th Street, early Thursday morning.

In the middle of the perimeter set up by police was a car riddled with bullet holes.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.