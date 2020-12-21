Shooting investigation underway at NW Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is currently underway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of 87th Avenue, just south of the Dolphin Expressway, early Monday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the apartment complex where officers and detectives could be seen combing the scene for clues.

Unconfirmed reports claim two people were shot in the area.

Police could also be seen searching a black sedan, which may be connected to the investigation.

Only one area of the apartment’s parking lot has been blocked off while officials investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.