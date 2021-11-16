NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire rang out in a North Lauderdale neighborhood between people in two vehicles, leading to a car crash and prompting lockdowns at three nearby schools.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired along Southwest Eighth Court and 75th Way, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said several men in a red Dodge Charger were shot at by people in another car, causing the Charger to crash into a tree near Southwest 10th Street and 74th Avenue.

7SkyForce hovered over the Charger as two men were seen running from it.

A perimeter was set up, and three nearby schools — North Lauderdale Elementary, Silver Lakes Middle and Somerset Preparatory Academy Charter — were placed on lockdown.

The lockdowns were lifted by the early afternoon.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

Deputies said they found two guns inside of the vehicle.

Deputies in tactical gear used K-9 units to search the neighborhood for the subjects, but they came up empty.

