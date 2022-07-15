MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Miami.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northeast 78th Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue, Friday.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

A male in his 20’s was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

The roadway has been blocked to traffic until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.