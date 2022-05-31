MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called to a house where a shooting took place in Margate.

A shooting occurred at 5740 Lakeside Drive, at around 11 p.m., Monday.

Special Response Teams investigated the home, Tuesday morning.

“‘Come out with your hands up,’ and they said that several times for, like, three hours,” one woman said. “Then, I saw the battalion people pull in and now, this squad. It’s the first I’m ever seeing anything like this around here.”

It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

The residence was cleared by police.

