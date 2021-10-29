DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a shooting in Doral that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized, according to reports.

According to police, two people were shot, a female who died, and a male victim was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition at around 9 p.m., Thursday

Police are still investigating the incident on the 8600 block of Northwest 98 Avenue.

The suspected shooter remains at large.

Please avoid the area until further notice.

