LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex.

Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking photos and placing evidence markers in the parking lot where bullet casings were found.

Several 911 calls were made about gunfire in the area. Police found a man with a mild injury when they arrived.

The man’s girlfriend could not believe what had occurred.

“This never happened here before! I’m still processing,” said the woman.

She chose to remain anonymous but she said they were sleeping near a window when they heard a commotion.

“He said ‘somebody’s outside trying to go in the van,'” the woman recalled. “Then I look through the blinds and I look and saw one guy running toward my neighbor there with a ski mask and then I see one guy come to the van here with a drill.”

Her boyfriend ran outside with a gun and fired a warning shot to scare them off.

Lauderhill Police said the suspects fired back and took off.

“It was like pa-pa-pa-pa and then when I came out and I saw my neighbor’s car,” said the victim’s girlfriend. “It was really horrible.”

The 57-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. He is safe at home resting now.

Now, bullet holes are visible on the walls inside their home as a reminder of the frightening experience.

People who live in the neighborhood said the compound is a senior living community. Normally not much crime is seen in these parts, but neighbors said it is not the first time they have dealt with car break-ins.

“In this area, it’s very calm and quiet, but sometimes, you know, they have car breakings,” said a woman who lives nearby. “They break into my husband’s car like a month ago.”

Now people are on edge and hoped the gunmen get caught.

Jamille Rolle lives in the community and she said not much crime happens in the area but her husband’s car was also broken into some time this year.

“It looks like it’s not safe to be walking around 5 [a.m.] or 6 a.m.,” said Rolle. “Sometimes I’ll get started around 6:30 [a.m.] but right now, I think I’ll keep it at this time.”

Investigators believe two men were attempting to break into a car.

Police are still investigating the apartment complex and searching for the two burglars involved.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

