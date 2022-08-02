LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex.

Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking photos and placing evidence markers in the parking lot.

An open door can be seen with a bullethole that went through it and hit the adjoining wall.

Several 911 calls were made about gunfire in the area. When police arrived they found a man with a mild injury.

Investigators believe two men were attempting to break into a car.

The owner of the vehicle came out and fired a warning shot in the air. He was grazed by a bullet after the intruders returned fire.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and he is expected to be OK.

The two suspects involved are still on the loose.

Police are still searching for them.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Lauderhill Police.

