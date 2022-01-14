MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two airport cargo workers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after they were both shot near Miami International Airport, Thursday night.

“I heard two shots coming from my left side,” said a worker. “I was sitting near building 701.”

Miami-Dade Police said the shots rang out at a cargo area around 66th Avenue and 23rd Street.

A worker, who didn’t want to show his face, said he heard the gunfire and ran outside.

“I saw a lady running, and then I was going to ask if everything was OK, and I guess she was a part of it, and I stayed quiet, and then I saw her drive to where that person was, pick them up and leave,” said a worker.

According to police, a relative of the victims, first drove them to the VA hospital, where our cameras caught video of a car with bullet holes in the hood.

Police said one victim was shot in the leg and the other shot in the stomach. The shooter, police said, is in custody.

